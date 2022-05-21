Sri Lanka: Police receive 484 photos, 73 videos on attack on protesters

Sri Lanka's police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa on Friday said that they have received 484 photographs and 73 videos regarding the attack on protesters at Temple Trees and Galle Face Green site. The police media spokesperson said that they have received 669 pieces of information and 31 of them are the complaints regarding damages, Colombo Page reported.

He thanked the public for providing information in this manner so that justice could be done expeditiously to the victims of this violence, reported Colombo Page. Meanwhile, on Thursday, frustrated protesters accumulated outside Sri Lanka's President Secretary's office amidst large scale security deployment in place.

The angry mob of protesters were seen staging a demonstration against the dire economic crisis which has consumed the island country. The violence of the protesters had forced extensive security to be positioned near the President's Secretary's office. Earlier, Sri Lanka also witnessed massive protests at 'Galle Face' in Colombo in front of the Presidential Secretariat. Over 100 dissenters were injured at the Galle Face protest site during violent clashes resulting in a nationwide curfew.

200 people were arrested in Sri Lanka on various charges including violation of curfew, attacking the public and causing damages to public and private properties. The police forces also publicly released pictures of several people and sought public assistance to identify and arrest them for "indulging in violent attacks on unarmed, peaceful protesters at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 9." The island nation also witnessed a series of violent incidents including the burning of houses of several parliamentarians after a clash between a pro-government group and anti-government protestors near the residence of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Presently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. (ANI)

