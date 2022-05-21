Film 'Mujib-The making of nation' displays strong neighbourly ties between India-Bangladesh, says Bangladesh I&B Minister

Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, on Thursday, said that the feature film, 'Mujib- the Making of a Nation' displays the neighbourly relations between India and Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Bangladesh broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday unveiled the first trailer of the feature film, 'Mujib- the Making of a Nation', at the Cannes Film Festival on its third day.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dr Mahmud said, this initiative complements the leadership of the two Prime Ministers who have jointly worked to strengthen the ties between both countries. This is added as another milestone in the neighbourly relations between India and Bangladesh. "The movie was a demonstration of the strength and depth of the relationship between the two countries," Bangladesh Live News quoted Dr Mahmud as saying.

Introducing the idea behind the movie, Dr Mahmud said that it was based on the struggle, suffering and making of a nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said that Bangladeshis will always remember the sacrifice of Indian soldiers while thanking the people of India for supporting Bangladesh in its independence war in 1971. "People of the world will know how he remained unwavering in the face of gallows and how he transformed an unarmed nation into an armed one and led the liberation war. It isn't easy to capture the whole life of such great people in 3 hours but the team making the movie has done a great work," he added.

While Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a gift to the people on the birth anniversary of Mujibur Rahman. The feature film directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal is a co-production of India and Bangladesh. "The movie is a gift on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Ji," Thakur said while thanking PM Modi and Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, reported Bangladesh Live News.

Thakur reiterated Bangladesh Union Minister Hasan Mahmud's comment saying that the film will strengthen the relations between the two countries. The movie was produced when the whole world was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As India celebrates 75 years of freedom this year, there could not be a better day to release this. "This year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence and India being the Country of Honour at Marche du Film, there could be no better opportunity to release the trailer and display the friendship of India and Bangladesh."

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal could not attend the prestigious festival but marked his presence via video message. He thanked both the countries for the support and expressed gratitude to the actors and technicians from both the countries who worked in the film.

He said, "The trailer is out and I hope the audience will appreciate it. It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artists and technicians from both nations. I am thankful to Ministries from India and Bangladesh for their overwhelming support," he said, reported Bangladesh Live News. Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha have played the lead roles in the film. The film is a biopic of the founder and first Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The 90-second trailer was launched at the Indian pavilion.

Secretary, Information of Broadcasting, India, Shri Apurva Chandra, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France, Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of France, Khondker Mohammad Talha, along with the cast of the movie, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

