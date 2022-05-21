Taliban ditches former ally TTP over quest for global recognition

In a quest to gain global recognition, the Taliban has brokered the deal between Islamabad and the Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan rebels who have been detained and handed over to Pakistan by the organization. This move comes after the Taliban, in order to prove its usefulness to the world community has been going every length and breadth to keep the interests of Kabul intact as well as to end violent skirmishes that the TTP's presence on its soil has been causing.

However, there is no guarantee that all TTP rebels would surrender and/or not continue to use the vast, mountainous terrain along the Afghan-Pak border that has proved to be violent operations that have killed, according to Pakistan's official figures, 83,000 civilians. This unmanageable terrain has been Pakistan's Achilles' heel. The seizure of this mosque caused a hundred deaths during the time of military ruler, Gen. Pervez Musharraf led to the birth of the TTP, Al Arabiya Post reported.

The TTP has been involved, among other major incidents in the last decade, attack on Malala Yusufzai survived and is the world's youngest Nobel Peace Laureate. The TTP fighters also massacred students at the Army Public School, Peshawar, in December 2014 and the challenge persists serious for Islamabad as the TTP has spread its activities to other provinces and successive regimes have proved unable to control them, the report stated further. Kabul's interest lies in gradually winning global recognition, denied for the last nine months. Several governments are currently moving to establish diplomatic ties with Kabul, ending its global pariah status and also tacitly reconciling with a regime that has resisted pressures to make their government inclusive and treat their women better.

Far from doing any of the things the world community demands, the Taliban have, in fact, tightened the restrictions on women's work and their movement, on girls' education, and this week, closed down the human rights body, quoted Al Arabiya Post, citing media reports. The Pakistani government has reportedly released 30 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it tries to negotiate for peace with the terror outfit which has emerged stronger following the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Most of the released terrorists belong to Pakistan's North-Western provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas of North and South Waziristan. (ANI)

