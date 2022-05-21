Left Menu

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to arrive in China on Saturday on a two-day trip to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:20 IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister arrives in China today
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is set to arrive in China on Saturday on a two-day trip to hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Bilawal Bhutto, who will be travelling with a delegation, will hold extensive consultations with the Chinese foreign minister.

"The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement. The two ministers are also expected to discuss the developments related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which has been running into hurdles due to the faltering Pakistani economy.

"Foreign Minister Bilawal's visit will also coincide with the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China," the foreign office said. The visit comes amid the slow progress of CPEC projects and worsening security situation in Pakistan that have caused friction between the two countries.

In the past seven years, Pakistan has only been able to complete three CPEC projects in Gwadar while one-dozen schemes costing nearly USD 2 billion remain unfinished including those of water supply and electricity. Wang Yi had congratulated Bilawal on his assumption of the office of Foreign Minister. They had previously held a virtual meeting on May 11. (ANI)

