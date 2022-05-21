Pak court grants interim bail to TikToker in forest fire case

A Pakistan court on Friday granted interim bail to a TikToker in connection with a forest fire case, after she posted a TikTok video of a forest fire. The bail application was reviewed by the additional district and session court judge Abida Sajjad. The female star was granted an interim bail till May 27, the Dawn reported.

The lawyer of the TikToker argued that she did not fire the forest but it was already under fire when she visited there. Her counsel also mentioned that the forest area does not fall within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The female social media figure had applied for pre-arrest bail after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her. The court has sought report from Kohsar police station, the Dawn reported.

Recently, a video of the TikToker went viral on social media bringing her severe criticism after posing for a TikTok video of a forest fire. In 15 seconds video that has gone viral on the internet, she was seen walking playfully in a gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: "Fire erupts wherever I am."

The short clip which received backlash has since been taken down. Pakistan is the eighth-most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

Experts say there is ignorance among the Pakistani population about environmental issues. Forest fires are common from April to July due to high temperatures and slash-and-burn farming. (ANI)

