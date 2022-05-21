Landslide kills 2 children in Afghanistan's Bamiyan

Bamiyan [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Two children lost their lives in a landslide that hit a village in Waras district of central Bamiyan province on Friday, provincial administration spokesman Sabour Sighani said Saturday.

According to the official, the natural disaster hit Kaftar Khan village in Waras district on Friday afternoon, killing two sisters on the spot.

It is the second incident of its kind over the past week in the war-torn country. Earlier on Monday, four people were killed and two others injured in a landslide that hit the Sholar-e-Payan district of northern Badakhshan province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)