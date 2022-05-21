Left Menu

Russia planning to test Sarmat ICBMs throughout 2022: Rogozin

Russia will be testing the newest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) throughout the entire 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:12 IST
Russia planning to test Sarmat ICBMs throughout 2022: Rogozin
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will be testing the newest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) throughout the entire 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday. "The tests will go on throughout this year, however, we are already planning to put the first produced missiles on full combat alert in late fall of this year," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rogozin said earlier that the Russian military will begin receiving Sarmat missiles after the successful completion of tests in fall 2022. He also mentioned that Roscosmos will construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian army. The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems. The ministry noted that Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective anti-missile systems. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022