Left Menu

Counting starts as polls closing in Australian election

Voting centers closed at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday and vote-counting in Australia's general election has begun.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:17 IST
Counting starts as polls closing in Australian election
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Voting centers closed at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday and vote-counting in Australia's general election has begun. Due to time difference, however, as votes are being counted across most of the country, people are still casting their ballots in some other areas including Western Australia.

In his final pitch to voters on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison who voted in his electorate of Cook, said "today Australians are making a big choice about their future." "I want the aspirations of Australians to be realized and the way that occurs is by backing Australians in, not telling them how to live and what to do, and getting government in their face."Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who voted in his electorate of Grayndler, said, "My big concern with this government is, what is there to be proud of?"

"I want to change politics. I want to change the way it operates. I want parliament to function properly. I want our democracy to function properly. That's why I'm in this, not to change where I live, I'm in it to change the country and that's what I intend to do. Results are expected to be declared within hours.

However, the Australian Electoral Commission has warned that it could take longer to declare results in close contests due to the record high number of postal votes. If a result is called on Saturday night, the leader of the losing party will traditionally call their opponent to concede before speaking publicly at their respective election night events. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022