Indian high commission in Canada issues advisory after drowning deaths

Indian High Commission in Ottawa has issued an advisory urging Indian students to take precautions during swimming after two tragic incidents in April this year. The advisory was posted on Twitter on Friday and stated that the high commission was disturbed to see a recent spurt in cases of death due to the drowning of Indian students in Canada.

The advisory further urged Indian students to "obey local laws and avoid swimming or diving in lakes or rivers without life vests and other statutory precautions. Those who do not know swimming should avoid trying their hand at learning it without proper supervision". "It has been noticed that at times, groups of students attempt water sports in an inebriated condition; this may result in accidents and fatalities," it added.

It is "the responsibility of every student to avoid any dangerous activity which can cause loss of life and bring misery and suffering to their families," the high commission said. At least two instances of Indian students accidentally drowning have been reported since April this year. (ANI)

