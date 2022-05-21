Left Menu

Former Pakistan minister arrested over property case

The Islamabad police and anti-corruption unit of Punjab Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) leader and former Pakistan federal minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari from outside her house on Saturday after she was booked under a property case registered in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan.

Former Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Islamabad police and anti-corruption unit of Punjab Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) leader and former Pakistan federal minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari from outside her house on Saturday after she was booked under a property case registered in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan. "Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her," tweeted Shireen's daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, as reported by Dawn newspaper.

Addressing her mother's arrest as "kidnapping", Imam, standing alongside Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz, leaders of the PTI, told media persons, "She was kidnapped -- I won't say she was arrested. When someone is arrested, the police inform you on what charge a person is taken away for," "I don't know where she is. She has been forcibly disappeared by this government because they think women are soft targets. I won't spare anyone if anything happens to my mother." Imam further added, as reported by Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, footage of Shireen's arrest has been aired by broadcasters where Pakistan female police officers were seen dragging her out of a car while Shireen could be heard protesting. A scuffle and name-calling were also heard in the footage. The arrest of the former federal minister for Human Rights was confirmed by PTI member Iftikhar Durrani who called upon PTI leaders and workers to reach Islamabad's Kohsar police station. "Shireen Mazari has been picked up outside from her house a while ago, everyone must reach Police Station Kohsaaar!" he tweeted. (ANI)

