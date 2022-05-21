Left Menu

3 killed in road accident in Afghanistan's Baghlan province

Three people were killed in a road accident that took place in Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Saturday, media reported citing traffic police.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:11 IST
Three people were killed in a road accident that took place in Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Saturday, media reported citing traffic police. The incident took place in Baghlan-e-Markazi district today morning, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Qari Nazir Abidi, traffic police.

He said that an investigation was initiated into the incident. Earlier, two children lost their lives in a landslide that hit a village in the Waras district of Bamiyan province on Friday.

Quoting provincial administration spokesman Sabour Sighani said on Saturday that the natural disaster hit Kaftar Khan village in Waras district on Friday afternoon, killing two sisters on the spot, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

