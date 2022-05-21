Arrested former Pakistan Minister to be produced before Islamabad high court

The Islamabad High Court on Saturday ordered Pakistan's Ministry of Interior to produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) leader and former Pakistan Human Rights minister, Shireen Mazari before the court tonight after she was arrested from outside her residence in Islamabad over land ownership and transfer case. In a three-page court order, the Islamabad HC questioned on what grounds Shireen Mazari was arrested when the court had already given orders that no member of the National Assembly could be arrested without the permission of the National Assembly Speaker. Since Shireen Mazari is still a member of the National Assembly, "under what authority of law the fundamental rights of Shireen Mazari were violated while she was within the jurisdiction of this Court" read the court order.

The IHC issued directives for the interior secretary, summoning Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, and Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner. The court further announced that its order must also be sent to Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the Islamabad Advocate General Barrister and Ashtar Ausaf Ali, the Attorney General of Pakistan. Earlier, Shireen Mazari's daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir filed a petition against her mother's arrest, post which the IHC decided to reopen outside its usual working hours, reported Dawn newspaper. "Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her," tweeted Imam.

However, the Islamabad police disagreed with the version of Imam's allegations. "Shireen Mazari was arrested by female police officers as per the law on the request of the anti-corruption department. News of any mishandling is baseless." tweeted the Islamabad police. Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz also ordered the release of Shireen Mazari saying that he disagreed with the arrest of the latter. He said that strict action will be taken against the anti-corruption staff that was behind the incident.

"As a woman, Shireen Mazari should be respected. The arrest of a woman is not in line with our social values." said the Punjab CM in a statement. "Following the investigation, if the arrest is unavoidable then the law will find its way," he added. Hamza Shehbaz instructed the Rawalpindi Police to free Mazari from the custody of the anti-corruption officials. Footage of Shireen's arrest has been aired by broadcasters where Pakistan female police officers were seen dragging her out of a car while Shireen could be heard protesting. A scuffle and name-calling were also heard in the footage.

IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah was informed about the petition filed against Shireen Mazari by her daughter Imaan while he was in his residence. He is to give his decision on whether or not there will be an immediate hearing on the petition. The former Pakistan federal minister for Human Rights was arrested after she was booked by the Anti-Corruption Unit, under a property case registered in Pakistan's Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan. Allegedly, Mazari had inherited land from her father Ashiq Mohammad Khan and transferred 800 kanals to Progressive Farm Limited by way of "forgery".

According to the FIR launched against Shireen, there was no trace of the companies in the record of the department of revenue. The FIR further mentioned that Mazari had conspired with the local land authorities to make "fake" land transfers. (ANI)

