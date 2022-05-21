One killed, 40-plus injured after tornado hits Northern Michigan

Chicago [US], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and more than 40 people were injured after a tornado ripped through Gaylord City in the northern part of US state of Michigan Friday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported. The tornado, coming in the midst of a thunderstorm, touched down at 3:45 p.m. (0845 GMT) and traveled several miles over the course of several minutes, said Jim Keysor, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. It ripped through both residential and commercial areas.

The tornado has ripped off the roof of a building, and put traffic lights out of function. Thousands of residents in the Gaylord area have lost power, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for the area. Tornado was a rare occurrence in this part of Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. The last time Gaylord saw extreme severe weather was a windstorm in 1998. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)