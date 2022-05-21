Bilawal seeks better ties with US, says 'I'm against hate-politics, division and polarization'

Asserting that he is particularly "anti-hate-politics, division and polarization", Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the country must continue to engage with the United States at all levels. In an interview with an international news agency, the Pakistan leader said, "I am particularly anti-politics of hate, division and polarization."

"If we consistently pursue the politics -- either with us or against us, whether there is on an international level or any domestic level. I don't believe it will serve the interest of the poeple of Pakistan," he said further. The top Pakistani diplomat has concluded his maiden US trip during which he attended a global food security conference and held meetings with the US and UN officials.

He termed the meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "very encouraging and very positive and productive." "This meeting was indeed an important first step and we believe that Pakistan must continue to engage with the United States at all levels," he said

Bilawal said that in past the relationship between the two countries had remained under the influence of the events in Afghanistan. "The relationship between Pakistan and US in the past has been too coloured by the events of Afghanistan at the geo-strategical, geopolitical consideration and it's time for us to move beyond that to engage in a far broader, deeper and meaningful relationship," he said.

The Pakistani Foriegn Minister also stressed upon the world to deal with Afghanistan's humanitarian and crumbling economic crisis. "Regardless of what we feel about the regime in Afghanistan, the world can't abandon the Afghan people," said Bilawal. "The total collapse of the Afghan economy would be a disaster for the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan and the international community," he added.

Speaking about coordination in the economy, defence and military, Bilawal said, "If we continue to engage, then we can move forward in a more positive direction." He also rejected Imran Khan's accusation of a US conspiracy to topple his government through a confidence motion and termed it a "fanciful conspiracy theory based on a big lie."

Commenting on his upcoming visit to China, Bilawal Bhutto said, "I don't think that our growing relationship with the US will damage ties with China." (ANI)

