Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha protests against Pakistan High Commission for 'sending agents in guise of media delegation'

The Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha on Saturday staged a protest against the Pakistan High Commission for allegedly sending agents in the guise of a media delegation to Bangladesh.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 22-05-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 07:55 IST
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha protest outside National Museum. Image Credit: ANI
The Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha on Saturday staged a protest against the Pakistan High Commission for allegedly sending agents in the guise of a media delegation to Bangladesh. This protest was held in front of the National Museum in Shahbag between 3 and 4:30 pm on Saturday. According to the Press release, the Muktijoddha Mancha members including Muktijoddha Ruhul Amin accused PHC of sending the Jama'at-e-Islami (JeI)-ICS Islami Chhatra Shibir agents in the name of a media delegation to Pakistan.

Apart from promoting the terrorism and fake currency racket in Bangladesh, Pakistan has also done mass killings in the 1971 war, killing Bangabandhu, a grenade attack on August 21, involvement in a PHC diplomat in undiplomatic practices in 2015, and, the Pakistan cricket team's audacity of hoisting Pak flag in Bangladesh during a practice session last year. Around 200 participated in the protest human chain, while it was attended by around 1000 passers-by and onlookers, near Dhaka University. This demonstration was covered widely by local media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

