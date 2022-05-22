Indian community prepares to welcome PM Modi in Japan

Indian community in Japan prepares to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kawaguchi city in Saitama prefecture. PM Modi has emplaned for Tokyo for the Quad summit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Speaking to ANI, the secretary of the Bengali Indian community Ramesh Kumar Pandey said that around 100-150 people will go to welcome Prime Minister Narendra morning tomorrow morning.

"Around 100-150 people will go to welcome PM Modi. There will be a programme in front of the hotel where he is staying. PM Modi has enhanced the stature of India overseas. Nowadays everyone is looking towards India in the context of Ukraine," Pandey said. PM Modi who will reach Tokyo on May 23, will interact with the Indian community during his visit.

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest. "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest," PM said.

In March 2022, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India to take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. During the summit, PM Modi and his counterpart from Japan announced that Japan will be investing 5 trillion yen (USD 42 billion) in India over the next five years. "I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership." He also said that he is expecting to meet with Japanese business leaders to strengthen economic linkages between the two countries," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden arrived in Japan today for the Quad summit. PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the United States President Joe Biden, and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia on the sideline of the summit. (ANI)

