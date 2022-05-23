Left Menu

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's new prime minister

Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's new prime minister before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 23-05-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 06:16 IST
Anthony Albanese, the newly elected Australian Prime Minister. Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's new prime minister before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo. Taking to Twitter, Albanese said, "I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia's Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today."

Albanese claimed the victory on Saturday night in the election, ending his wait for power after nine years and with this Anthony Albanese became the country's 31st Prime Minister. After winning the election, Anthony Albanese thanked people for voting for him. "Thank you Australia," he Tweeted. "Tonight the Australian people have voted for change," he added.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022. The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

