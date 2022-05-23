Left Menu

Jaishankar congratulates new Australian counterpart Penny Wong

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Senator Penny Wong on Monday after her appointment as the Foreign Minister of Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:26 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Senator Penny Wong on Monday after her appointment as the Foreign Minister of Australia. Wong was appointed the foreign minister after Joe Morrison lost the election to the Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, who has now been sworn in as the new prime minister.

"On my first day as Foreign Minister, I want to share some thoughts with our Pacific family. Our region faces unprecedented challenges, but we will face them together. We will achieve our shared aspirations together. And we will listen because we care what the Pacific has to say," Wong tweeted. Calling Wong a long-standing friend of India, Jaishankar said he looks forward to meeting her soon. "Congratulations @SenatorWong on your appointment as Australia's Foreign Minister. We know you as a longstanding friend of the #IndiaAustralia relationship. Look forward to meeting you soon," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar also thanked Wong's predecessor Marise Payne who, according to him, transformed the India-Australia relationship. "Thanks my friend Senator @MarisePayne. Was really great working with you. You leave a transformed #IndiaAustralia relationship," the minister said. Albanese was sworn in as the country's new prime minister before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo.

"I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia's Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today," Albanese tweeted. Albanese claimed the victory on Saturday night in the election, ending his wait for power after nine years and with this Anthony Albanese became the country's 31st Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

