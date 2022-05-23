Left Menu

Biden to launch first-of-its-kind Quad fellowship applications tomorrow

On the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Dialogue (QUAD) meeting on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden will launch the applications for the Quad Fellowship that will allow American, Japanese, Australian, and Indian masters and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 22:45 IST
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Biden along with the fellow Quad Leaders will launch this first-of-its-kind scholarship program in the afternoon, tomorrow.

US President, in the morning, will take a family photo with other Quad Leaders at Kantei in Tokyo, Japan. After this, he will participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia. Following the launch of the fellowship program, Biden will participate in a working lunch with other Quad Leaders.

He will later participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting will focus on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship and deepening cooperation on a range of issues, including clean energy, technology, and military cooperation and expanded economic and people-to-people ties. Further, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia to congratulate him on his election, thank him for his commitment to the Quad, and discuss efforts to deepen the US-Australia alliance. US President will also meet the staff of the US Embassy in Tokyo at the Okura Tokyo. He will return to Washington DC in the evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

