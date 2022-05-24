Quad Fellowship for graduate in STEM degrees launched at Leaders Summit in Tokyo

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the US on Tuesday launched the Quad Fellowship in Tokyo, wherein 100 students from members countries will be sponsored to study in the US for graduate degrees in science, tech, engineering and math (STEM). "This fellowship will become a bridge that connects our four nations and it will empower us to lead and to grow so that we can resolve many of the challenges of the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the launch of the event.

Kishida, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese open an application for Quad Fellowship. "Quad leaders are proud to open applications for the Quad Fellowship, which will sponsor 100 American, Australian, Indian, and Japanese students to study in the United States each year for graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field," the White House said in a statement.

"The Quad Fellowship empowers exceptional STEM graduate students to advance research and innovation throughout their careers with a lens of positive social impact. It does so by providing scholarships, immersive and inspiring events at the nexus of STEM and society, mentorship and career-advancing programming, and cross-cultural exchange opportunities," the statement added. The Quad Fellowship application is live and will remain open until June 30. The first class of Quad Fellows will arrive on campus in autumn 2023.

This program, which was first announced in September last year, will bring together exceptional American, Japanese, Australian, and Indian masters and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to study in the United States. This new fellowship will develop a network of science and technology experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration in the private, public, and academic sectors, in their own nations and among Quad countries.

The leaders of the Quad nations--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States--met today in Tokyo for the fourth time and the second time in person. (ANI)

