Left Menu

China reports 141 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58 in Shanghai

China on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:22 IST
China reports 141 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58 in Shanghai
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Beijing municipal health commission said that the city reported seven local asymptomatic cases on Monday. Meanwhile, 39 patients were discharged from city hospitals upon recovery, reported Xinhua News Agency. Moreover, China's Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said.

China's much-publicized 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022