Pakistan govt rejects PTI's demand to hold general elections, decides to complete its tenure

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government on Monday rejected the demands of ousted former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for holding re-elections in the country, and said that the government will complete its tenure, as per the Pakistan media reports. PML-N and its allies announced that the current setup will complete its tenure till August 2023 and the general elections would be held at the stipulated time next year, reported Express Tribune quoting sources.

This comes after PTI chief Imran Khan announced to begin the protest march to Islamabad on May 25 against the present government demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election. The sources said that the PML-N and allies have decided to take measures against the economic instability and improve the governance in the country.

They also said that allies were of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced a date for the next elections hence it is not possible to hold polls early, reported Express Tribune. The report further said that the PM Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the coalition government on Wednesday to decide the action regarding the next general election.

Regarding the PTI's protest march, the allies said that they will handle it in a democratic way and will not allow the protestors to hold a rally on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, sources said adding that the government will provide PTI a ground to hold a rally or stage sit-in, reported Express Tribune. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party's long protest march to Islamabad will begin on May 25 demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election and invited people to join in large numbers.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday after his party's core committee meeting in Peshawar, Imran Khan said that he will meet the people on the Srinagar highway on May 25. Khan demanded a free and fair election in the country and said that he would accept it if the nation would bring the current government back into power but no country from outside will be allowed to impose them on us. He emphasised that the party had always remained peaceful in its protests, and the same will be true for the upcoming march and warned that the party would take legal action against any wrong action taken against the peaceful protest march. (ANI)

