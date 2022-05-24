Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Sindh over rising terror attacks

In the wake of rising terror attacks in Pakistan's Sindh province, especially in Karachi, the Sindh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 across Sindh for at least 20 days. The law would ban all types of public gatherings, exceeding four persons, reported The Express Tribune. According to Section 144, all public events and rallies will be prohibited during the 20-day period.

"In case of violation, the government will take action under Section 144," read the statement. The ban by the Sindh government was imposed following the fresh wave of terrorism in Karachi which has been claiming lives for the past month, reported The Express Tribune.

Earlier, about a week earlier, a bomb blast ripped through the Khadar area of Bolton Market killing one person while injuring 11 others. On May 12 again, a bomb explosion in the Saddar area left one person dead and 13 others wounded. The police had said a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. However, the personnel in the vehicle remained unhurt. Further, another suicide bombing case was witnessed outside the Karachi University where four people were killed including three Chinese nationals along with their driver. The Balochistan Liberation Army and Sindh nationalist outfits claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

