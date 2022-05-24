Left Menu

Nepal inaugurates new school under 'grant assistance' of India

Charge'd Affaires of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Namgya C. Khampa, inaugurated the new School Building of Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School in Pokhara Metropolitan City-13, Dhand Bensi, Kaski District, under the grant assistance from the Government of India, stated the Embassy in a press release.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:18 IST
Charge'd Affaires of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Namgya C. Khampa. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Charge'd Affaires of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Namgya C. Khampa, inaugurated the new School Building of Shree Arwa Bijaya Secondary School in Pokhara Metropolitan City-13, Dhand Bensi, Kaski District, under the grant assistance from the Government of India, stated the Embassy in a press release. The estimated cost of the project is NRs.36.30 million and it started as a high-impact community development project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector.

According to the official statement, this is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as a part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence. The implementation of this school showcases the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation, and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Pradesh, including 11 completed projects in Kaski District. India and Nepal embrace a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that reflects the closeness of the people of both the countries since time immemorial, the concluding statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

