Chinese company stops operation in Gwadar city of Pakistan
A Chinese company that exports copper, aluminium and iron to Beijing has stopped working in Gwadar city of Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Chinese company that exports copper, aluminium and iron to Beijing has stopped working in Gwadar city of Pakistan. H K Sons was the biggest investor in Gwadar city, Pakistan vernacular media reported.
The company also imports the machinery from Europe and other countries for different projects. According to media reports, the company was working on four projects in Balochistan where it recycles copper, aluminium and plastic. And, later on, the company exported the recycled products to China.
Presently, the company is facing difficulties in recycling and importing machinery and they have sent their members back to China. But the government sources have not confirmed the news. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beijing reports 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9
Hong Kong leader says China patriots now firmly in charge
China reports 3,475 new COVID cases on May 9 vs 4,333 a day earlier
China medical experts say zero-COVID strategy buys time to vaccinate more people
China cargo craft docks with space station ahead of new crew