Left Menu

'We've to have courage to take action': US VP Kamala Harris on Texas school shooting

In an emotional address following the school shooting incident in Texas, the US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack on Wednesday while calling for "action and taking a stand".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:51 IST
'We've to have courage to take action': US VP Kamala Harris on Texas school shooting
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an emotional address following the school shooting incident in Texas, the US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack on Wednesday while calling for "action and taking a stand". "Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and have the courage to take a stand," she said, calling the attack a 'heartbreaking tragedy'.

Addressing a room full of American leaders, she urged everyone to understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again. Not disclosing the details of the incident, she condoled the deceased and expressed sympathy for the people of Uvalde, saying "we stand with you and grieve with you."

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden also responded to the incident, saying "Lord, enough." "Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken," she stated in her tweet. The death toll has reached 21, including 19 children and two adults, in the shooting incident at a Texas elementary school, CNN reported.

Earlier, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and one teacher in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter also died. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022