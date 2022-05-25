Left Menu

Cuba praises India for 'big gains' in healthcare at World Economic Forum

Cuba applauded India for its extraordinary efforts in Healthcare interventions at World Economic Forum as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met his Cuban counterpart, Jose Angel Portal Miranda to discuss pharma research and manufacturing between the two nations in Davos on Tuesday.

ANI | Davos | Updated: 25-05-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:35 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Cuban counterpart, Jose Angel Portal Miranda in Davos. Image Credit: ANI
Cuba applauded India for its extraordinary efforts in Healthcare interventions at World Economic Forum as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met his Cuban counterpart, Jose Angel Portal Miranda to discuss pharma research and manufacturing between the two nations in Davos on Tuesday. "Met @JaPortalMiranda, Minister of Public Health, Cuba," said Mandviya in a tweet, adding that both sides agreed to work together on pharma research and manufacturing.

During the meeting, Cuba praised India's healthcare interventions and also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the health sector through established bilateral MoU in health. For over 50 years, the World Economic Forum has been the international organization for public-private cooperation as the annual meeting and its sessions bring together global leaders from business, government, and civil society under one roof.

Earlier, in a historic address at the 75th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 23, Mandaviya reiterated India's commitment to building a more resilient global health security architecture. India believes that this year's theme linking peace and health, is timely and pertinent as there can be no sustainable development and universal health and wellbeing without peace, he said in a statement.

India's covid vaccination programme has turned out to be one of the most successful in the world as the coverage exceeded 192.52 crores on Tuesday as per provisional reports by 7 pm, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Covid vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

