Philippine Congress proclaims Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos winner of presidential election

Manila [Philippines], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippine Congress on Wednesday proclaimed Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos winner of the presidential election, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down in June after six years in office. Marcos, son of former president Ferdinand Marcos and popularly known as Bongbong, defeated incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, who earned over 15 million votes.Marcos' 92-year-old mother, Imelda, attended the proclamation, along with his wife, sons and siblings.

Marcos is scheduled to be inaugurated on June 30. The joint session of Congress also proclaimed Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43-year-old daughter of Duterte and Marcos' running mate, winner of the vice-presidential race. Marcos and Duterte-Carpio garnered a majority of over 31 million votes each. (ANI/Xinhua)

