People can't be left to mercy of miscreants: Nawaz Sharif slams PTI chief over long march

Slamming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan over his long march, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that the people of the country cannot be left to the "mercy of a group of miscreants." "The people cannot be left at the mercy of a group of miscreants who have already brought unimaginable poverty, inflation, and unemployment on them," the former prime minister said in a tweet on Monday.

Nawaz on Tuesday also attended a Pakistan Muslim League's Nawaz (PML-N) huddle virtually, according to Daily Times. The huddle is chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N supremo, who was elected as the country's Prime Minister three times, said that Pakistan "cannot reach its true destination without countering these elements".

"We have to stop these miscreants as a nation," he stated. In the meeting, the PML-N supremo approved the party's unanimous decision to not leave the government immediately. According to reports, in the meeting, PM Shehbaz and his brother Nawaz discussed the ongoing talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had earlier announced that his party's long protest march to Islamabad will begin on May 25 demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election and invited people to join in large numbers. Political tensions are at an all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of PTI workers and leaders heading towards the federal capital for the party's Azadi March despite the government's instructions not to.

Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers as the latter tried to wriggle out of the barricades placed on their way. (ANI)

