Zaporizhzhia region begins preparations for issuance of Russian passports: Official

The Zaporizhzhia region has begun preparations for the issuance of Russian passports, lists of people are being specified, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

ANI | Simferopol | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Simferopol [Crimea], May 25 (ANI/Sputnik):The Zaporizhzhia region has begun preparations for the issuance of Russian passports, lists of people are being specified, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the simplified admission of citizens of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine to the citizenship of the Russian Federation. The document was published on Wednesday on the official Internet portal of legal information.

"This is not a secret. Now the administration is clarifying the lists of people and preparing the infrastructure and employees for organizing the issuance of Russian passports. This is a troublesome, but very joyful business," Rogov said. According to him, the issuance of the first passports is a matter of "the coming days."

"I'm getting messages from people where to apply to get citizenship. These are written by ordinary residents of Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, but most of all from Zaporizhzhia, despite the fact that the city is still, unfortunately, under the control of the Zelenskyy regime," Rogov emphasized.(ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

