Pakistan govt orders suspension of mobile services in 11 districts of Punjab

Pakistan government on Wednesday ordered the suspension of mobile services in 11 districts of Punjab in the wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s protest march to Islamabad, causing an interruption in communication among people. The telecom services confirmed that the orders have been issued for suspension of services in 11 districts, including Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khoshab, Mianwali, Sialkot, Jhelum and Rawalpindi till tonight, reported Pakistani media, the Nation.

The Punjab government said that the step was taken to maintain the law and order situation in the country amid Imran Khan's protest march. On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz approved the suspension of mobile services at 350 places in the province as well as 20 places in Lahore.

This comes after the law enforcement agencies briefed the chief minister on the situation prevailing in the province, and sought his approval for shutting down mobile phone service across Punjab. Political tensions are at an all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of PTI workers and leaders heading towards the federal capital for the party's Azadi March despite the government's instructions not to.

Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers as the latter tried to wriggle out of the barricades placed in their way. Notably, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had earlier announced that his party's long protest march to Islamabad will begin on May 25 demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election and inviting people to join in large numbers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)