Pakistan petroleum official debunks Imran Khan's claim about Russia's cheap fuel offer

Snubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's repeated claim of getting a discount on petroleum products from Russia, Petroleum Division official said that there is no documentary evidence that Moscow offers cheap liquefied natural gas, crude oil and petroleum, oil, and lubricants products to Islamabad.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:41 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Snubbing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's repeated claim of getting a discount on petroleum products from Russia, Petroleum Division official said that there is no documentary evidence that Moscow offers cheap liquefied natural gas, crude oil and petroleum, oil, and lubricants products to Islamabad. Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Joint Secretary of Development and a spokesman for the Petroleum Division made these remarks while addressing reporters, according to The News International newspaper.

The News International, citing sources at the petroleum division said that the trade of crude oil, POL products and LNG was not even on agenda during Imran Khan's had discussed the import of LNG, but there was no mention in the minutes of the meeting of any Russian offer of providing LNG and fuel at 30 per cent discounted rate. The official said that the government had written letters to Russia on March 30 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with reference to February 2022, visit of a Pakistan delegation mentioning Pakistan's keenness to enter long-term agreements on the import of crude, POL products, and LNG at concessional rates.

Earlier there were reports stating that Imran Khan said Russia offered oil stocks at a 30 per cent lesser price. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been lauding India's foreign policy for a long time over its stand on Russia amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan recently tweeted while retweeting information about the reduction of the petrol and diesel prices in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

