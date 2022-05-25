Left Menu

China expresses grief over Texas school shooting

China expressed condolences to the victims of the deadly shootings in the United States and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families in the Texas shooting incident.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:57 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. Image Credit: ANI
China expressed condolences to the victims of the deadly shootings in the United States and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families in the Texas shooting incident. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday said that the right to life is the biggest human right and racial discrimination is the worst injustice.

"We urge the United States to take the human rights of the American people seriously and submit an American human rights report to the world as soon as possible," Wang said. The death toll in the mass shooting incident at a school in Texas rose to 21 including 19 children and two adults.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers, CNN reported. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

