UK PM Boris Johnson takes responsibility for Downing Street lockdown parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday took responsibility for drinking parties at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:14 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], May 25 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday took responsibility for drinking parties at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier in the day, the prime minister's office released a new report on the results of an internal investigation into lockdown parties, led cabinet official Sue Gray. The document confirmed the findings of the January 31 report, in particular, that some of the gatherings in Downing Street violated the lockdown rules and should not have been held.

"I want to begin today by renewing my apology to the House [the parliament], to the whole country, for the short lunch time gathering on June 19, 2020, [Johnson's birthday] ... for which I received a fixed penalty notice ... I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch," Johnson told lawmakers. Commenting on calls for resignation, the prime minister said that the government will continue to work. (ANI/Sputnik)

