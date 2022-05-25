Left Menu

UK criticizes China over 'human rights violations' after recent document leak on Uyghur detainment

The United Kingdom has criticized China for its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang after a new leak showed Uyghur men, women, and teenagers detained in prison-like conditions.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:24 IST
UK criticizes China over 'human rights violations' after recent document leak on Uyghur detainment
Chinese President Xi Jinping and UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has criticized China for its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang after a new leak showed Uyghur men, women, and teenagers detained in prison-like conditions. Top British diplomat have also reportedly called for an investigation into fresh reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has released a statement regarding "human rights violations" in China's Xinjiang, citing new evidence, Global Times reported. In response, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK on Tuesday criticized some UK politicians over their remarks and said they have no qualification or right to make irresponsible remarks and issue orders to the Chinese government and the United Nations (UN).

Meanwhile, responding to a UK-based news network that, according to the Global Times, on Tuesday released some secret documents about "internment camps" for ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, the Chinese Ambassador to the UK slammed the BBC on Twitter yesterday. On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his government's record over the abuse of ethnic minorities during a video call with UN High Commissioner.

The meeting comes after the recent leak of a cache of photos and documents detailing abuses against Uyghur detainment in China's Xinjiang region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022