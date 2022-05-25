Left Menu

Pakistan journalists attacked at PTI's protest march

Local media journalists were attacked on Wednesday while covering the protest march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the present government demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:31 IST
Visuals of PTI's protest march towards Islamabad in Pakistan (Photo/Twitter @PTIofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Local media journalists were attacked on Wednesday while covering the protest march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the present government demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and a date for the next general election. The protestors allegedly attacked and assaulted the journalists of a Pakistan media, Samaa TV near Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi area for shooting and broadcasting the visuals of the march leaving one female journalist and a cameraperson wounded, reported Samaa TV.

Samaa TV reported that the protesters stone pelted the broadcast van of the media channel when the team was heading back to the van after interviewing PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi. During the attack, the protestors also damaged the camera and vehicles of the media channel.

This comes after PTI chief Imran Khan flagged off the protest march towards Islamabad today which Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers as the latter tried to wriggle out of the barricades placed on their way. Khan said that he will not withdraw his call for dharna unless the government accepts his demands of dissolving the assemblies and holding elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

