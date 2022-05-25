2 people injured in blast near mosque in Kabul

Atleast two people were injured in a blast near a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Kabul security department said. The blast occured near Hazrat Zekria mosque in Charai Traffic area here, Tolo news reported.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the number of casualities in the blast were high wheras the exact number of casualties are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

