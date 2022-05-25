WEF: Maharashtra Govt signs MoU with Byju's
Maharashtra Department of Education on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Byju's Institute at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos to provide modern education to the students of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Maharashtra Department of Education on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Byju's Institute at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos to provide modern education to the students of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray signed the agreement in the presence of Industry Minister Subhash Desai and other dignitaries.
As per a press release of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the agreement will make the BYJU'S learning app and other services available to BMC students for free. The Byju's Institute will also provide training to the teachers who are continuously imparting knowledge in the municipal schools. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Switzerland authorizes Moderna's COVID vaccine for 6-11 year olds
Vani, Amandeep lie Tied 14th in Switzerland
Jagan to lead AP delegation to World Economic Forum meet
World News Roundup: Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses, Beijing battles on; Analysis-Neutral Switzerland leans closer to NATO in response to Russia and more
Snowless Davos readies new face for World Economic Forum meeting