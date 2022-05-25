WEF: Maharashtra Govt signs MoU with Byju's

Maharashtra Department of Education on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Byju's Institute at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos to provide modern education to the students of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray signed the agreement in the presence of Industry Minister Subhash Desai and other dignitaries.

As per a press release of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the agreement will make the BYJU'S learning app and other services available to BMC students for free. The Byju's Institute will also provide training to the teachers who are continuously imparting knowledge in the municipal schools. (ANI)

