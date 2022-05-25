Left Menu

WEF: Ikea store to open in Bengaluru in June

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the CEO of Ingka Group (Ikea), Jester Brodin, at the World Economic Forum Meet, being held in Switzerland's Davos.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the CEO of Ingka Group (Ikea), Jester Brodin, at the World Economic Forum Meet, being held in Switzerland's Davos. Brodin held discussions in the backdrop of an Ikea Store being opened in Bengaluru.

The Ikea store (furniture) is set to be inaugurated at Nagasandra in June and Brodin invited the Chief Minister for the event. The India head office of Ikea is in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of Bamboo and other locally available raw materials in the making furniture came up for discussion during the meeting.

Karnataka Ministers Murugesh Nirani and CN Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the department of Industries EV Ramana Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

