US President Biden condemns Texas school shooting, calls for assault weapon ban

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack on students at a school in Texas saying that gun laws cannot prevent every tragedy but they have a positive impact pointing out that mass shooting tripled after the assault weapon ban expired.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:36 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden condemned the attack on students at a school in Texas saying that gun laws cannot prevent every tragedy but they have a positive impact pointing out that mass shooting tripled after the assault weapon ban expired. "We know common sense gun laws can't and won't prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact. When we passed the assault weapons ban -- mass shootings went down. When the law expired -- mass shootings tripled," tweeted Biden.

"Gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them some of the biggest profits," Biden said. "The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy assault weapons is just wrong. What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?" tweeted Biden.

"It's just sick that gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them some of the biggest profits. For God's sake, let's have the courage to stand up to the industry." The death toll in the mass shooting incident at a school in Texas rose to 21 including 19 children and two adults.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers, CNN reported. This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

