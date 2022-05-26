Beijing reports 36 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Beijing on Wednesday reported 36 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine local asymptomatic cases, the Beijing municipal health commission said on Thursday.

Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Beijing on Wednesday reported 36 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine local asymptomatic cases, the Beijing municipal health commission said on Thursday. Meanwhile, 36 patients were discharged from city hospitals after recovery, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier, China on Monday reported 141 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Shanghai and 41 in Beijing. Moreover, China's Shanghai reported 58 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 422 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, said the municipal health commission.

China's much-publicized 'zero-covid' strategy that the government credited for bringing the country out of the pandemic till recently is falling apart as the rapidly mounting cases are again forcing mass lockdowns like those seen in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

