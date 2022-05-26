Balochs raise concern over differential treatment regarding holding protest

Raising concern over the differential treatment being meted out in Pakistan, activist Mama Qadeer Baloch said that every 'corrupt' political party are being allowed to protest but the families of Baloch missing persons are abducted by the Pakistan Army despite their peaceful protest. Families of Baloch missing persons have been abducted by the Pakistani Army during a peaceful protest against the cases of enforced disappearances, informed a Baloch activist while sharing a video.

As per a video shared by the activist, Mama Qadeer Baloch, one of the family members can be seen as sharing her concern over the rising cases of enforced disappearance in Karachi. In the video, the woman seems extremely troubled. Sharing with the local media, she said that two youths aged 18 years and 20 years have been abducted by the Pakistani Army even when they were protesting peacefully.

Lashing out at the polity of the country, the Baloch activist said that Pakistan's corrupt political parties are Islamic extremist groups such as "Tehreek e Labaik" which can protest against the government while destroying the law and order however the families of Baloch missing persons are abducted by the Army and cannot even peacefully protest anywhere. Baloch students, no matter whether they are in Balochistan or any other part of Pakistan, are always living in the fear of being abducted, tortured and killed. They cannot roam freely or do normal activities as other students would.

Most of the time Baloch people become part of the struggle not because of a choice but because of the deprivation, oppression and brutal policies of the deep state. Pakistani forces may have been successful to ban the Baloch political parties with fake charges but they weren't successful to end the Baloch resistance. The people's resistance is still ongoing and it is getting more powerful day by day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)