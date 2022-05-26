Left Menu

US special envoy commends India's 'enormous' capability in supporting Afghans with humanitarian needs

US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday commended India for bringing "enormous" capability in helping the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian assistance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:44 IST
US special envoy commends India's 'enormous' capability in supporting Afghans with humanitarian needs
US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West on Thursday commended India for bringing "enormous" capability in helping the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian assistance. West praised India for working towards protecting the Afghan people with aid to the country. The special representative expressed his will to stand with India and other nations who are striving towards this shared goal of supporting the Afghan people.

He also thanked Joint Secretary J.P. Singh for hosting the ambassador and his team for detailed discussions on Afghanistan policy in New Delhi on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, West wrote, "Many thanks to @MEAIndia Joint Secretary J.P. Singh for hosting me and my team for detailed discussions on Afghanistan policy yesterday in New Delhi."

"India is providing critical humanitarian aid, has interests to protect, and brings enormous capability and experience to support the Afghan people. We'll continue to partner with India and others in the region to advance shared goals," the US special envoy added in his Twitter post. Notably, India has remained steadfast in providing the necessary humanitarian aid to its neighbouring country in these times of dire need.

Earlier, India announced that it will send 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan overland through Pakistan. The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

The second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the MEA had said. Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

The fourth consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat was dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

