Pakistan's COVID death toll rises to 30,379

Pakistan's overall COVID death tally has reached 30,379 with the overall cases climbing up to 1,530,066 across the country including the fresh cases.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's overall COVID death tally has reached 30,379 with the overall cases climbing up to 1,530,066 across the country including the fresh cases.

The country has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Thursday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,530,066 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry, as per Xinhua News Agency. A total of 30,379 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics. On Wednesday, 17,211 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.44 per cent. There are 75 patients who are in critical condition, as per the media outlet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

