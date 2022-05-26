Left Menu

Pakistan: Policeman killed in Peshawar car attack

A policeman was killed on Wednesday in a car attack on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when he was driving his children to school.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:06 IST
Pakistan: Policeman killed in Peshawar car attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A policeman was killed on Wednesday in a car attack on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when he was driving his children to school. Sehar Gul, a reserve inspector of the Frontier Reserve Police was targeted in the Inqilab police station region by four attackers, who rode two motorcycles, however, the children were unhurt in the attack Dawn reported citing a senior police official.

The police considered this attack an act of terrorism. He said that four attackers riding two motorcycles opened fire on the police officer and fled. The official said that the police had launched an investigation into the attack but it would be premature to speak about the terror outfit involved in it. The police official said that the rapid, unplanned expansion of the city had made it easier for terrorists to attack targets and escape.

Mr Gul is the second police officer to be murdered in Peshawar in less than a week. Last Thursday, gunmen riding a car killed the Station House Officer of the Shapur police station Shakeel Khan. Another attack on Pakistan officials took place on May 17, when an Intelligence Bureau official was killed, while another and a civilian were injured in a gun attack on their vehicle on the Circular Road area.

On May 15, gunmen killed two Sikh traders in the Batatal area and escaped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022