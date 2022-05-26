7.2 magnitude quake hits Peru

Lima [Peru], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 jolted Southern Peru at 1202 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 217.83 km, was initially determined to be at 14.8628 degrees south latitude and 70.3081 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhuia)

