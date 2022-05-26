Left Menu

7.2 magnitude quake hits Peru

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 jolted Southern Peru at 1202 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:17 IST
7.2 magnitude quake hits Peru
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Lima [Peru], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 jolted Southern Peru at 1202 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 217.83 km, was initially determined to be at 14.8628 degrees south latitude and 70.3081 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhuia)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022