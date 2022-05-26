Left Menu

Amid economic crisis, Sri Lankan PM calls for policy decisions based on export-oriented economy

Amid Sri Lanka's economic meltdown, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has elucidated the need to make policy decisions based on an export-oriented economy.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:42 IST
Amid economic crisis, Sri Lankan PM calls for policy decisions based on export-oriented economy
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Amid Sri Lanka's economic meltdown, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has elucidated the need to make policy decisions based on an export-oriented economy. Expressing his wish to pull the island nation out of the looming crisis, he said that these policies can assist the export industry to overcome the current economic crisis facing the country.

The Prime Minister made this statement when he met the heads of banks on May 26. "About seventy countries are facing difficulties in the current global crisis and Sri Lanka is ranked first amongst those countries," Wickremesinghe said, adding, that there are many challenges to be faced in the future, both locally and abroad.

However, the Prime Minister also explained that Sri Lanka has a small window in which if the correct policies are taken we can reduce the impact. The discussion was joined by the Governor of the Central Bank and a number of local and foreign bankers alongside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe while they discussed definitive solutions to the nation's problems until an agreement reaches the International Monetary Fund.

As the economy is in no good state, it is evident that there is a high risk of rising international interest rates. The danger of rising international food prices is also being observed at this moment. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022