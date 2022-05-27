Left Menu

Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand wins International Booker Prize, first for Hindi novel

A Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 05:42 IST
Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand wins International Booker Prize, first for Hindi novel
Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree has become the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize. Her novel titled Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell, won the International Booker Prize.

It was the first Hindi-language book to be shortlisted for the £50,000 prize. "Congratulations to Geetanjali Shree and @shreedaisy who have been longlisted with Tomb of Sand: https://thebookerprizes.com/the-booker-library/books/tomb-of-sand #2022InternationalBooker #TombofSand #GeetanjaliShree #DaisyRockwell@TiltedAxisPress," The Booker Prizes said in a tweet.

It is a story set in the shadow of the partition of India, which follows an elderly woman after the death of her husband. "Yessss! Translator Daisy Rockwell and author Geetanjali Shree win the International Booker for 'Tomb of Sand' ('Ret Samadhi' in the original). A first win for a Hindi novel, an Indian novel, a south Asian novel. Congratulations! @TheBookerPrizes," Bengali writer Arunava Sinha tweeted.

Geetanjali Shree is the author of several short stories and novels. Her 2000 novel Mai was shortlisted for the Crossword Book Award in 2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022