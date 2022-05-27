Beijing urges US not to hype 'Chinese Threat'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday called on Washington not to hype the "Chinese threat," commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remark on China posing a challenge to the international order. In a major policy speech at George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken said that China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order, reported Sputnik.

"The US side said that China is the most serious long-term challenge to the world order, this is a distortion of the truth, China has always been, is and will be the defender of the international order," Wenbin told reporters, adding that the US spreads misinformation and hypes the "Chinese threat" to restrain the Asian country's development. Earlier, Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration is not seeking a "Cold War" with China but wants Beijing to adhere to international rules. He also said that Washington sees Beijing as a "long-term challenge".

"We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we're determined to avoid both," Blinken said Thursday in a much-anticipated speech that laid out the US' China policy. "But we will defend and strengthen the international law, agreements, principles, and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign nations, and make it possible for all countries -- including the United States and China -- to coexist and cooperate," he said.

The top US diplomat used his remarks today at George Washington University to explain existing policies rather than unveiling any bold new direction toward China. During his 30 minutes address, Blinken reflected on US President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) announcement and the Quad meeting earlier this week during his first Asia tour.

"IPEF as we call it, renews American economic leadership but adapts it to the 21st century by addressing cutting edge issues like the digital economy, supply chains, clean energy, infrastructure, and curb corruption. A dozen countries including India, have already joined together, IPEF members make up more than a third of the global economy," Blinken noted in his address. "The actions we take at home and with countries worldwide will determine whether our shared vision of the future will be realised," he added.Biden unveiled the discussion on IPEF on May 23 with a dozen initial partners, including India, which represent 40 per cent of the world GDP.

"We'll do that by taking out some of the most acute challenges that drag down growth and by maximising the potential of our strongest growth engines," said Biden at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Japan.This Biden-led initiative saw the participation of Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, as well as the virtual presence of leaders of other partner countries viz. Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.The Biden administration has yet to provide many details on the criteria for the new economic framework.Quad Summit held in Tokyo has provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States discussed the issues related to the Indo-pacific region besides other global and regional issues. The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health, and cyber security.

In his speech today Blinken outlined US administration's strategy towards the world's most populous country in three words - invest, align and compete. He said while the administration has devoted much of its resources to containing Moscow, Washington sees Beijing as a "long-term challenge". US Secretary of State also highlighted China's violation of human rights in Tibet, noting that the US stands with the people of Tibet. "We stand together on Tibet as the (PRC)authorities continue to wage a brutal campaign against Tibetans in their culture, language and religious traditions," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)