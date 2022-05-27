Tokyo hosts Artificial Intelligence exhibition to grab business opportunities

An Artificial Intelligence exhibition was recently organized in Tokyo showcasing the latest advancements in technology. Multiple software companies developing Artificial Intelligence exhibited their technology and inventions to guests and visitors hoping to grab a bigger business opportunity. An official of NTQ Japan, a Vietnamese company which mainly develops AI for cinema and image processing, Shuta Karakawa said, "To be honest, AI technology is the same quality anywhere in the world. Vietnam and other countries are proud of that. As the quality of the technology is the same, I think it would be a great advantage to use lower labour costs than Japanese AI companies."

Founder and CEO of Heroz, Takahiro Hayashi said that his company "Heroz Inc." has been developing AI technology for Shogi battle simulation before artificial intelligence became common. This is Japanese chess "Shogi."In Japan, Shogi matches between human chess experts and AI have become widely popular. "The fact that AI Shogi is stronger than human proves that AI's technology level is high. It means the algorithmic technology level is high.AI is designed to learn from the board of shogi to get the image, and the comprehensive power of the machine is tested. For example, In the financial field, trading use AI will become commonplace. Also, in the construction field, for example, structural design requires very difficult structural calculations, so I believe that AI will be active in social implementation in various fields. And AI becomes common to support," he added.

Another Japan-based company, BRAIN Co., Ltd. has developed a technology that analyzes the kind of bread by processing images of various shapes and colours. An official of Brain, Shinnosuke Hara said, "This cash register system has a photography button here, and if you touch it, you can take a picture of the product. Freshly baked bread with no price tag like this has so many variations. Japanese-style bakery shops are now popular in Asia. In the future, we will promote business development in the ASEAN region, mainly Malaysia."

It is noteworthy here that with the world slowly transitioning towards digital transformation, the advancement in technologies such as artificial intelligence is creating and expanding opportunities for the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)